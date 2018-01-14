LEAKED: New UN Boss Reveals Chilling Plot To Promote Global Mass Migration

(TeaParty.org) – The United Nations has one mission above all others – to break down the borders of independent nations and mix cultures all over the planet, in order to bring all of humanity under a New World Order: a single bureaucratic tyranny. And they just made a serious move that has Patriots on edge.

U.N. Secretary General António Guterres has shared his plan to bring about mass migration across the world in the left-wing slimerag The Guardian, according to Breitbart News. Guterres is a former Socialist Party prime minister and a native of Portugal, and took the highest position in the UN on Jan. 1, 2017.

Guterres wrote an article titled “Migration can benefit the world. This is how we at the UN plan to help” and in it makes the insane claim that mass migration from third world countries “powers economic growth, reduces inequalities and connects diverse societies.” That lie comes straight from the playbook of the world’s leading advocate for mass migration, the Global Compact for Migration.

From The Guardian:

This year, governments will negotiate a global compact on migration through the United Nations. This will be the first overarching international agreement of its kind. It will not be a formal treaty. Nor will it place any binding obligations on states. Instead, it is an unprecedented opportunity for leaders to counter the pernicious myths surrounding migrants, and lay out a common vision of how to make migration work for all our nations.

The article claims the migration agreement will not “place any binding obligations on states” while conveniently forgetting that’s exactly what a treaty entails. As for the “pernicious myths surrounding migrants,” the only myths surrounding migrants are that they are good, must be welcomed, and do not hold any contrary values to Western capitalist democracy.

He goes on to state that we must “recognise and reinforce the benefits of migration … Migrants make huge contributions to both their host countries and countries of origin.”

Here’s what’s rich – Guterres further argues that migrants come in to “take jobs” that the native population simply will not do, such as farm work and manufacturing. His goal is to turn colored people back into hard-working slaves, and claims this is a good thing.

That also begs the question, what DOES the native population do if they don’t want to work these jobs? Do they simply go on welfare? The facts show us that it’s the other way around.

Former UN Special Representative for Migration Peter Sutherland, once infamously remarked that the European Union needs to do everything in its power to “undermine national homogeneity” and promote “multicultural states” with the power of mass migration.

Guterres’ obsession with freedom of movement and the abolition of all national identities does anything but fuel economies – it destroys them.

Most immigrants, whether legal or illegal, have much lower education levels than the native populations of Western democracies. A Democrat who insists that people who can’t even graduate high school or finish a college degree can benefit an economy in a more meaningful way than skilled natives, doesn’t have their head screwed on right.

Mexican and Latin American illegals and even legal migrants are draining the U.S. economy to death. Migrants from third world countries are massive supporters of a welfare system that will leech wealth from the native economy in order to support lifestyles of crime and sloth.

According to an analysis by the Center for Immigration Studies, in 2012, more than 50 percent of immigrant households – legal or illegal – reported using at least one form of welfare, compared to only 30 percent of native households. In another study, the CIS found that immigrant families consume an average of $6,234 per year, including benefits of cash payments, food, Medicaid and housing.

Around half of legal immigrants are on welfare, and they are responsible for 75 percent of all immigrant welfare consumption, CIS says in yet another report.

Point taken – hordes from failed, impoverished countries are not coming to America and Europe to contribute to the economy. They are coming to live off from it.

Despite the overwhelming evidence, globalist left-wingers like Guterres argue that mass invasion is simply inevitable and must be adapted instead of fought.

With 244 million people on the move, migration is inevitable, necessary, and desirable: https://t.co/oJT8snspYt #ForMigration pic.twitter.com/F9JkWL7BGm — IOM – UN Migration (@UNmigration) June 12, 2017

The Replacement Migration Plan is no conspiracy theory – it’s freely and easily available on their website, and describes the endgame of their entire operations. Thanks to technology such as birth control and abortion, and left-wing feminist propaganda encouraging women to shun marriage and pursue careers, fertility rates in capitalist countries have plunged.

Instead of simply encouraging people to reproduce and adopt traditional family values, the UN’s brilliant plan is to usher in droves from impoverish, unskilled countries to replace the dwindling native populations.

In one of the worst-case scenarios the UN has planned for the United States, the globalist archons have deemed “it would be necessary to have 593 million immigrants from 1995 to 2050, an average of 10.8 million per year. By 2050, out of a United States total population of 1.1 billion, 775 million, or 73 percent, would be post-1995 immigrants or their descendants.”

The officially accepted population of the U.S. today is around 320 million. If the globalist archons have their way, within a few decades native white Christian Americans will be a quarter of their own country’s population – they will be a minority and forgotten by history.

And that means game over.